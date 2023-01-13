Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida: 'keen' to strengthen cooperation with Canada

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:12 IST
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday his economic policies align with those of Canada's and he was keen to strengthen cooperation between industries and governments in both countries.

"With the help of businesses of both countries, I have no doubt that we can work together on so many things," Kishida said at an event in Ottawa on Thursday. "On science, technology ... I am very keen to further strengthen cooperation between industry, government and academia in both countries."

