'Stalwart politician': Mamata condoles Sharad Yadav's death
- Country:
- India
Condoling the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said his legacy will leave on.
Describing Yadav as a stalwart politician, Banerjee said he was an immensely respected colleague.
''I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on,'' tweeted the TMC chief.
''I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief,'' she added.
Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief of the JD(U), died at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Yadav’s
- Sharad Yadav
- Banerjee
- Gurugram
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Union
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties acquires 9-acre land in Gurugram to build Rs 2,500 cr worth housing project
Thieves target Gurugram godown, make away with Rs 38 lakh cash
Gurugram: Woman held hostage, raped for two days
"your mother means our mother" : Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi
Your mother is also our mother: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi at Vande Bharat train launch.