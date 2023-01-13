Left Menu

U.S. sending delegation to Cuba this month to restart law-enforcement talks

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:41 IST
The Biden administration plans to send an official delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed in the talks, a State Department spokesperson said. Trump placed Cuba on the U.S. blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism shortly before his term ended, and the Biden administration has been reviewing this since taking office. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

