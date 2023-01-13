Left Menu

Sharad Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Cong

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.The Congress also said Yadavs demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him.Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 00:54 IST
Sharad Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Cong
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

''Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality''.

The Congress chief also sent his deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The Congress also tweeted about Yadav's demise and expressed condolences to his family.

''The demise of former JDU president, former Union minister and senior socialist leader Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics,'' the party said. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, ''Shocked at the demise of Sharad Yadav ji. He was a staunch socialist and committed to the idea of an inclusive India. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023