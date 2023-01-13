Biden didn't know classified documents were there in think tank or his home - White House
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden did not know that classified documents from his vice presidential days were at a Washington think tank or house in Wilmington, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
Biden did not know what was in those classified documents, the White House said after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of sensitive government documents found there.
