Argentine govt calls Congress to discuss Supreme Court impeachments

Argentina's government will convene extraordinary sessions of Congress to discuss the impeachment of members of the Supreme Court of Justice among other bills, the presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday. Gabriela Cerruti, the presidential spokesperson, told a news conference the sessions would run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 28.

Argentina's government will convene extraordinary sessions of Congress to discuss the impeachment of members of the Supreme Court of Justice among other bills, the presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday. President Alberto Fernandez is seeking to impeach four members of the country's highest court, after a clash with the judiciary last month over a court decision to award more state funds to the opposition-ruled city of Buenos Aires.

The ruling Peronist coalition would need at least two-thirds of the votes in both houses of Congress to achieve its goal - a threshold it falls well short of after losing seats in the country's 2021 mid-term elections. Gabriela Cerruti, the presidential spokesperson, told a news conference the sessions would run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 28.

