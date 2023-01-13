Left Menu

Chandrashekhar should be sacked from Bihar government for "indecent" remark on Ramcharitmanas: Kumar Vishwas

"Can the minister say this for any other religion? He does not have the knowledge of Ramcharitmanas," Kumar Vishwas said.

Chandrashekhar should be sacked from Bihar government for "indecent" remark on Ramcharitmanas: Kumar Vishwas
Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI) Former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on Thursday demanded sacking of Education Minister Chandrashekhar from the Bihar government for his "indecent" remark on Ramcharitmanas. The Bihar minister on Wednesday stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

Chandrashekhar's language was indecent. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav should sack such minister from their organization and cabinet, Vishwas said at the Udaipur airport here. "Can the minister say this for any other religion? He does not have the knowledge of Ramcharitmanas," Vishwas added.

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, Chandrashekhar described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society. "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education. "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

