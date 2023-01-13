Vice Prez Dhankhar expresses sadness over untimely passing away of Sharad Yadav
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and said he was a popular leader and an astute administrator who set high benchmarks in public life.Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and said he was a popular leader and an astute administrator who set high benchmarks in public life.
Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
''Saddened by the untimely passing away of former Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Sharad Yadav Ji. A popular leader and an astute administrator, he set high benchmarks in public life,'' Vice President Dhankhar said in a tweet.
''My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti!'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Yadav Ji
- Sharad Yadav
- Dhankhar
- Gurugram
- Shanti
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
ALSO READ
Vice Prez Dhankhar, his predecessor Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother
Punjab CM Mann meets Vice President Dhankhar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls on V-P Dhankhar in Delhi
Sharad Yadav: Prominent socialist leader for decades
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more, PM Modi, Bihar Dy CM express condolences