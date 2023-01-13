Vice Prez Dhankhar expresses sadness over untimely passing away of Sharad Yadav

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and said he was a popular leader and an astute administrator who set high benchmarks in public life.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

''Saddened by the untimely passing away of former Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Sharad Yadav Ji. A popular leader and an astute administrator, he set high benchmarks in public life,'' Vice President Dhankhar said in a tweet.

''My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti!'' he said.

