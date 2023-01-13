President Murmu condoles demise of veteran politician Sharad Yadav
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, describing him as an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, describing him as an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
''Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers,'' the president tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Sharad Yadav
- Sharad
- Gurugram
- Parliament
- Shri Sharad
- Union
- JDU
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar plans to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'misuse of power' by investigating agencies after release of Anil Deshmukh
Congress mukt Bharat not possible: Sharad Pawar
Godrej Properties acquires 9-acre land in Gurugram to build Rs 2,500 cr worth housing project
Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother
Italy's parliament gives final approval to government's 2023 budget