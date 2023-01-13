Suriname Prez Chandrikapersad Santokhi to meet BJP chief J P Nadda at party office in Delhi

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will meet BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas held at Indore.

BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, in a statement, said that Santokhi will meet Nadda at the BJP headquarters here.

Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and had earlier served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010. He has also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

