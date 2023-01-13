Left Menu

Japan prosecutors indict Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Abe - Yomiuri

Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yomiuri newspaper reported. He reportedly held a grudge against the controversial Unification Church for impoverishing his family as it persuaded his mother to donate around 100 million yen ($774,700), and blamed Abe for promoting the religious organisation.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2023 10:45 IST
Japan's ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yomiuri newspaper reported. Nara District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, on murder charges as well as for violating gun laws after concluding a roughly six-month psychiatric evaluation, the report said.

In a crime that shocked the world, Yamagami had been arrested on the spot on July 8 after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun while the former premier was giving a speech at an election campaign in the western city of Nara. He reportedly held a grudge against the controversial Unification Church for impoverishing his family as it persuaded his mother to donate around 100 million yen ($774,700), and blamed Abe for promoting the religious organisation. ($1 = 129.0800 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

