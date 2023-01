Telangana CM condoles death of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav, recalling the veteran leader's support to the Telangana statehood agitation.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

''CM KCR remembered Sharad Yadav's support to the Telangana separate state movement,'' an official release said late on Thursday night.

KCR, as Rao is also known as, expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)