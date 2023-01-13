TN CM Stalin condoles senior politician Sharad Yadav's demise
Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he said we have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.
''Deeply saddened by the passing away of RJD leader and former Union Minister Thiru. Sharad Yadav,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he said ''we have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.''
