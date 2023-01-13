Himanta recalls Sharad Yadav's contribution to 'anti-establishment politics' in 70s
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to anti-establishment politics in the country in the 1970s.In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to ''anti-establishment politics'' in the country in the 1970s.
In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.
''Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s. I am sad at his demise. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.
Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sharad Yadav
- Sarma
- Gurugram
- Shanti
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Union
- JDU
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties acquires 9-acre land in Gurugram to build Rs 2,500 cr worth housing project
Thieves target Gurugram godown, make away with Rs 38 lakh cash
Congress Elections are a farce : Himanta Biswa Sarma
'He confirmed what I have been saying from very first day': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Khurshid statement on Gandhis
Gurugram: Woman held hostage, raped for two days