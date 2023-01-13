Left Menu

Himanta recalls Sharad Yadav's contribution to 'anti-establishment politics' in 70s

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to anti-establishment politics in the country in the 1970s.In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:35 IST
Himanta recalls Sharad Yadav's contribution to 'anti-establishment politics' in 70s
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to ''anti-establishment politics'' in the country in the 1970s.

In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

''Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s. I am sad at his demise. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

