"Severely threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Satyender Jain..." Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh letter to Delhi LG

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case has written to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about "mental harassment and threats" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Satyender Jain. Chandrashekhar has alleged that the AAP leader was harassing him to withdraw complaints filed against him and others associated with them.

In his letter to the LG, Chandrashekhar alleged said, "I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyender Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure." Chandrashekhar alleged that last week Jain had given him "a final opportunity" to accept their demands and to hand over all evidence against them in my possession to him. He said that the message was given by him through Jail-14 Superintendent Rajkumar on December 31.

He alleged that Jain had offered him a seat in the Karnataka assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab, in exchange for withdrawing all statements given to the high-powered committee and media and asked him to hand over all the chats, screenshots and voice recordings against them. "He (Jain) further warned that if I do not agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours' time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," Chandrashekhar alleged in his letter made available through his advocate Anant Malik.

Chandrashekhar had on January 7 alleged that was transferred to jail-13 from jail-14 for no reason. "This jail-13 is a jail where heinous hardcore criminals and gangsters are lodged, comparatively to jail-14 where I was previously lodged. The strength of jail-14 was 250 and the strength of jail-13 is 1600," he said. The conman in his letter urged the LG to hand over the probe (investigation) in his case to a central agency as he alleged that the the matter is becoming serious and "Kejriwal and mainly Jain are panicking and would go to any extent, and their real colours have to be exposed in public."

Chandrashekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case and has been charged with duping the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh, while he was lodged in a Delhi jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail of the proceeds in the case. (ANI)

