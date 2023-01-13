Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latters demise was a great loss to Indian politics.Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. His passing is a great loss to Indian politics.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:51 IST
Kerala CM condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to Indian politics.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

''Sharad Yadav was an icon of socialist politics, who stood firm for democratic values. His passing is a great loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023