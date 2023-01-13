Kerala CM condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to Indian politics.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

''Sharad Yadav was an icon of socialist politics, who stood firm for democratic values. His passing is a great loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

