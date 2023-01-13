LG, former J-K CMs condole Sharad Yadav's demise

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other leaders of the Union Territory on Friday paid tributes to late socialist leader Sharad Yadav, saying he did not compromise with his values of secularism and diversity and always stood with the weakest.The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 14:27 IST
The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

The LG said he was deeply saddened at the demise of Yadav.

''His long public career is an inspiring example of selfless service to the people. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti'', Sinha tweeted.

In a tweet, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, ''Saddened by the sudden demise of Sharad Yadav ji. He belonged to a generation of politicians who fought tooth & nail for the idea of India & didn’t compromise on his values of secularism & diversity. Condolences to the family especially his wife Rekha ji & daughter Subhashini.'' National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah also condoled Yadav's death. ''I join my father & my colleagues in sending our condolences to the family of Sh #SharadYadav ji. He was a great socialist leader with a strong connect with the people. His absence will be felt. May his soul rest in peace,'' Omar tweeted. Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has floated the Democratic Azad Party, said Yadav will be missed by all. ''Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Ji. Sharad Ji was a towering leader who always stood with the poorest & the weakest. My tribute to the last of the great socialist leaders of India. He will be missed by all of us,'' Azad tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

