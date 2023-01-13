Left Menu

Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland's leader

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Friday to work constructively with Scotlands leader despite tensions over her administrations wish for a new independence referendum.Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit to Scotland since taking power, saying that while they are not going to agree on everything, he believes there is scope for cooperation.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:04 IST
Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland's leader
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Friday to work constructively with Scotland's leader despite tensions over her administration's wish for a new independence referendum.

Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit to Scotland since taking power, saying that while they are "not going to agree on everything," he believes there is scope for cooperation. Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty in light of Sturgeon's demand for Scottish independence.

"What I want to do as prime minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish government to make a difference to people in Scotland," Sunak told the BBC. "We've got lots of challenges that we all face collectively around the U.K., and where we can work together and make a difference, we should." Sturgeon described their meeting as having been "perfectly constructive and cordial." The U.K. government said the question of independence was settled in a 2014 referendum, when Scottish voters rejected the referendum by a margin of 55% to 45%.

Sturgeon has argued the situation has changed since then, and her semiautonomous government has pushed for a new vote. But in November, the U.K. Supreme Court said her government didn't have the power to hold a new independence referendum without the consent of the U.K. government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023