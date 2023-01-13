AAP protest outside LG's house over veto to teachers' Finland trip

The AAP on Friday staged a protest outside Delhi LG VK Saxena's residence over his alleged objections to the city government's proposal of sending teachers to Finland for training. The protest was led by senior party leader Atishi. The Raj Niwas had earlier in the day clarified that Lt Governor Saxena has not rejected any proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland and any statement to the contrary is ''misleading and mischievously motivated.'' The LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past, it said.

