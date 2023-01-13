NCW forms fact-finding team to look into alleged sex racket run by IAS officer in Rajasthan
A three-member fact-finding team headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting Rajasthan to probe the matter of an IAS official allegedly running a sex racket in the state.The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket.
The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket. The woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Arora, who she claims has been harassing her, the NCW said.
''The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. A three-member fact-finding team headed by chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the State to inquire into the case,'' they said.
The panel has also written to the Rajasthan Director General of Police to look into the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished, the NCW said. The Commission has also sought that relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true.
