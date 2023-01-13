Left Menu

NCW forms fact-finding team to look into alleged sex racket run by IAS officer in Rajasthan

A three-member fact-finding team headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting Rajasthan to probe the matter of an IAS official allegedly running a sex racket in the state.The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:48 IST
NCW forms fact-finding team to look into alleged sex racket run by IAS officer in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member fact-finding team headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting Rajasthan to probe the matter of an IAS official allegedly running a sex racket in the state.

The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket. The woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Arora, who she claims has been harassing her, the NCW said.

''The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. A three-member fact-finding team headed by chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the State to inquire into the case,'' they said.

The panel has also written to the Rajasthan Director General of Police to look into the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished, the NCW said. The Commission has also sought that relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023