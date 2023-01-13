TN Guv, CM condole Sharad Yadav's demise

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Pattali Makkal Katchi leaders condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

Governor Ravi expressed profound grief over the demise of Sharad Yadav and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. ''He was a dynamic parliamentarian, deeply committed to serving the people,'' he said in a tweet.

''Deeply saddened by the passing away of RJD leader and former Union Minister Thiru. Sharad Yadav,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he said ''we have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath.'' PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said the passing of Yadav is a great loss for social justice movement. ''I am deeply saddened to learn that one of the senior leaders of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away due to ill health. He was an indispensable leader,'' he said.

His son and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)