KHNAM MLA resigns in Meghalaya, set to join VPP

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:26 IST
KHNAM MLA resigns in Meghalaya, set to join VPP
Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum has resigned as a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, an official said on Friday.

Nongrum, who represented the North Shillong constituency, handed over his resignation to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh at the Assembly Secretariat here on Thursday, the official said.

His resignation was accepted and so far 13 MLAs in Meghalaya have resigned ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, reducing the strength of the House from 60 to 47, Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

Nongrum said he will join the Voice of the People Party (VPP), a newly floated state party, led by former MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit.

''I appreciate the clean politics campaign initiated by Basaiawmoit. I will be contesting on VPP ticket,'' he said.

