Rajouri terror attacks probe given to NIA: Amit Shah

The families said that they are ready to fight back the terrorists.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:33 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the probe into the recent terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference after a day-long visit here, Shah said all terror incidents in Jammu in the past one-and-a-half years will also be probed by the NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police will actively assist in the investigation.

''We have yesterday handed over the probe into the Rajouri incident to the NIA,'' he said.

The twin terrorist attacks on January 1 and 2 in Rajouri had claimed seven lives while 14 people were injured.

Shah also had a security review meeting with security agencies and top officials of Jammu and Kashmir.

''We have discussed how to further strengthen the security grid. The security agencies conveyed to me that they are 100 per cent prepared to deal with any situation and stop such incident in future,'' he said.

The home minister said the meeting, also attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, had a 360-degree view of the prevailing situation and threadbare discussion on the terror support system.

A time-bound action plan has been drawn up, which envisages tightening of security grid across all areas of Jammu division, within three months, he said.

Shah said the security agencies have assured him that there will be foolproof security in the Union territory.

He said he had come to the Jammu region with the objective of visiting the affected families of the terror attacks in Rajouri but could not go there due to bad weather.

''However, I have spoken to the family members of each of the seven victims by over phone. The families said that they are ready to fight back the terrorists. It is really heartening to hear such things from the them,'' he said.

