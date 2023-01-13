Left Menu

TN Assembly records 'agony' over Guv Ravi skipping portions of Address

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:08 IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday officially recorded its 'agony' over Governor R N Ravi omitting and including some portions in the customary Governor's Address on January 9.

The official List of Business dated 13 January 2023, on the reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, read: ''That an address be presented to the Governor in the following terms: This House records its agony for the act of Hon. Governor by omitting and including some portions in the Governor's Address which was sent by the Tamil Nadu Government approved by the Hon Governor and circulated in the Assembly; That the members of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly are grateful to the Hon Governor for the Address, recorded in the House on 9 January 2023.'' Speaker M Appavu, while mentioning the reply to the discussion on the motion, moved by N Eramakrishnan, read out the para. The List of Business (12 January 2023) on the same motion, mentioning 'further discussion' over it had the same wordings. Chief Minister M K Stalin replied to the discussion by members on the Governor's Address.

Governor Ravi, on Monday skipped some paras/portions of the government prepared Address and also included on his own, some points. The portions not used by Ravi includes 'Dravidian model of governance' and 'Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace.' A resolution, moved by Stalin, was adopted in the Assembly to record only the portions of Ravi's address that was prepared and approved by the government. In a face-off, unseen before, Ravi walked out of the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

