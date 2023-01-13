Carrying forward vision will be real tribute to Sharad Yadav, says daughter

As top political leaders and supporters termed the demise of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav the end of an era, his daughter Subhashini said that carrying forward his vision will be the real tribute to her father.

In an interaction with PTI, Subhashini said that her father Sharad Yadav gave voice to thousands who were voiceless. She also stressed that his ideas should be carried forward, specially on bringing like-minded parties together. ''Its a very sad day for us. He was not just our father, he was the person who gave voice to thousands who were voiceless. He raised the issues related to the backward, and downtrodden sections... he ensured implementation of the Mandal report and that is why he was called Mandal Masiha,'' Subhashini said.

She said her father worked for the society and focused on the backward classes.

''The way he worked for the society, perhaps he is one of the few who always focused on the backward classes. I hope I and my brother will be able to take forward his legacy... Not just in terms of politics, but also by being a good human which is very important,'' she said.

As several leaders called Sharad Yadav's death an 'irreparable loss', Subhashini said carrying forward his ideas would be the real tribute to him. ''People are feeling that an era is ending, and a vacuum has been created. It depends on us to fill the vacuum. I am not talking about replacement, I am talking about the idea that those with similar ideology should come together on a common platform,'' she said. Yadav had merged his Loktrantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the RJD in March 2022. While merging his party in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Yadav had said that Opposition parties should join hands nationwide to take on the BJP.

''If we work for the poor and the backward classes that will be the real tribute to my father,'' she said. Subhashini also said that it was difficult for her to believe that her father is no more. ''I am still feeling he will be alright and come back home. Last couple of years had been like this, he was unwell, but we did not expect that he will not come back,'' she said.

Yadav is survived by his wife Rekha, daughter Subhashini and son Shantanu. Subhashini had joined the Congress in 2020 and fought the Bihar assembly polls on a Congress ticket which she lost. Sharad Yadav's mortal remains will be taken to his native village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered flight on Saturday morning. The cremation will be performed at 1 pm on Saturday.

