Ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang calls on KCR

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Giridhar Gamang on Friday called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here.

An official release described it as a 'courtesy meeting.' ''Former Odisha Chief Minister, senior parliamentarian, National Leader, Giridhar Gamang paid a visit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a courtesy meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. Giridhar Gamang son Shishir Gamang and others are present in this meeting,'' it said.

