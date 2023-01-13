China urges banks to help local governments resolve debt risks

China urges banks to step up the disposal of non-performing assets, and actively cooperate with local governments to resolve their debt risks, the banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

China will fend off risks surrounding rural and urban commercial banks, as well as promoting their reform and restructuring in 2023, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

