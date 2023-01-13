Election Commission team arrives in Nagaland on two-day visit

A 16-member team of the Election Commission on Friday arrived in Nagaland on a two-day visit during which it will hold meetings with leaders of different political parties and senior government officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 60-member assembly are due this year, with the term of the incumbent government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ending on March 4.

The team is scheduled to hold meetings with district election officers, the chief secretary and director general of police as well as first-time voters, besides members of political parties, EC sources said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC), a group comprising representatives from various tribal bodies and civil society organisations in the state, have called for a six-hour bandh on Saturday from 6 am.

The strike call is to protest against conducting assembly polls without resolving the vexed Naga political issue, a NPAC member said.

