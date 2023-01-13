Left Menu

Election Commission team arrives in Nagaland on two-day visit

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:44 IST
Election Commission team arrives in Nagaland on two-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-member team of the Election Commission on Friday arrived in Nagaland on a two-day visit during which it will hold meetings with leaders of different political parties and senior government officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 60-member assembly are due this year, with the term of the incumbent government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ending on March 4.

The team is scheduled to hold meetings with district election officers, the chief secretary and director general of police as well as first-time voters, besides members of political parties, EC sources said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC), a group comprising representatives from various tribal bodies and civil society organisations in the state, have called for a six-hour bandh on Saturday from 6 am.

The strike call is to protest against conducting assembly polls without resolving the vexed Naga political issue, a NPAC member said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023