Over 8 lakh voters on Mizoram's final electoral roll

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:40 IST
Over 8 lakh voters on Mizoram's final electoral roll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts in Mizoram's final electoral for 2023, which has listed over eight lakh voters.

The state has registered a 21.34 per cent rise in the number of voters, said Mizoram joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau Of the 8,42,388 electorate, 4,33,418 are female, the final roll revealed.

There are no transgender voters in the state, Pachuau stated.

Aizawl district has the highest number of voters at 2,80,874, followed by Lunglei district at 98,552.

According to Pachuau, the voter list will be updated from time to time and any citizen, who has attained 18 years of age on or after January 1 2023 and failed to get enrolled in the list, can seek inclusion at a later stage.

In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front MNF (MNF) has 28 members, while the main opposition party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has six MLAs and the Congress five.

The BJP has only one legislator from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency.

The MNF, although a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), is not an ally of the saffron party in the state.

