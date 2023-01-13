Left Menu

Akhilesh wants bomb-making jobs for youths: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday attacked Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on MV Ganga Vilas cruise launched in Kashi, alleging that the SP chief wants no progress but factories to make bombs and illegal guns.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday attacked Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on MV Ganga Vilas cruise launched in Kashi, alleging that the SP chief wants no progress but ''factories to make bombs and illegal guns''. ''Akhilesh Yadav does not want youth to get opportunities. He wants youths to open factories of 'bomb' making, 'tamancha' and 'katta' (both country-made weapons). But now there is a defence corridor in the state,'' Maurya said. Maurya was in Agra to attend a 'Gram Chaupal' in the Bamrauli Katara village.

During his visit, he inaugurated a panchayat ghar and also distributed money in assistance to the workers of the Small House Groups (SHG) and several other beneficiaries of the various schemes of the government.

Yadav had on Thursday, when the cruise was launched, alleged that the BJP government wanted to take away local fishermen's livelihood by turning a religious spot like Kashi into a tourist spot. Maurya lauded the 'world's longest river cruise' and said now foreigners will throng India to have a cruise ride.

''Till now Indians went to foreign countries and sailed in cruises in rivers. But now foreigners will experience the world's longest river cruise from Kashi to Kolkata and then to Bangladesh,'' he said.

He also attacked the previous government led by the Samajwadi Party, saying while its schemes never lifted off the page, BJP believes in delivering on its promises.

On corruption, Maurya said, ''We do not suspend corrupt officials. We send them to jail. If any of you have a complaint related to the corrupt official, he or she may contact me through email or may visit the Lucknow office.'' The BJP leader directed district officials to remove illegal encroachment on the ponds, and land of the poor or the government. He also instructed them to make local rivers encroachment-free, so that water level can be improved.

''We have begun a campaign to revive local rivers that have been encroached upon by the people at panchayat level. We also want cooperation from the local people to revive these rivers,'' said Maurya.

