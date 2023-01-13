Old associates recall Sharad Yadav's chequered political career

RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary on Friday made a veiled reference to the short shrift received by Sharad Yadav from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de facto leader of the JD(U), a party the late leader once headed.

Tiwary counted Kumar, besides RJD supremo Lalu Prasad among those whom Yadav had offered his backing in the ''more than 40 years during which he remained a member of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, from one state or the other''.

''The last few years of his life were hard. He backed so many people…… and he ended up losing his own membership (sadasyata chheen lee gayee)'', said Tiwary, in an obvious reference to the unceremonious disqualification of Yadav from the Rajya Sabha in 2017.

Yadav was accused of ''anti-party activities'' by the JD(U), which had by then come to be headed by the Bihar CM himself.

Yadav faced the accusation after sharing the stage with RJD leaders at functions held well after Kumar had broken up with Lalu Prasad's party and returned to the BJP-led NDA.

Tiwary also disclosed that ''lifelong commitment to socialism and secularism'' notwithstanding, Yadav, who had also been the convenor of the NDA until JD(U)'s first exit from the BJP-led alliance in 2013, had excellent personal equations with heavyweights in the saffron party.

''Defence minister Rajnath Singh had carried a wicker basket on his head to the groom's home when Sharad Yadav's daughter was getting married. I wonder why they (BJP) never helped him get a guest accommodation in a government bungalow. I spoke to him less than a month ago. He was still anguished over having to make do with a rented house in Chhatarpur, away from the heart of New Delhi where he had spent most of his life''.

Notably, Yadav had vacated the bungalow allotted to him as a member of the Parliament in 2022, five years after he got disqualified. The former Union minister who had held cabinet berths in the governments of V P Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had fought a protracted legal battle until being told by the Supreme Court that he will have to vacate.

''Such an ignominious end to such a bright political career. He had become extremely popular during the emergency itself when he became the only MP, besides the legendary Madhu Limaye, to have resigned his membership in protest against the extension of the Parliament's tenure and deferment of elections'', recalled Tiwary.

JD(U) national general secretary Afaq Ahmed, who presided over a condolence meeting in the memory of the late leader at the party's headquarters in Delhi, recounted another anecdote that sheds light on the chequered equations shared by Sharad Yadav with the RJD.

''In 1997, the undivided Janata Dal was slated for organizational polls. Lalu Prasad was the acting president and had filed his nomination papers for election to the top post and so had Sharad Yadav. It had become amply clear that Yadav was going to win. Prasad sensed this and broke ranks, thereby floating what came to be known as the Rashtriya Janata Dal'', he told PTI.

Two years later, Yadav stunned Prasad, then the numero uno of the state's politics, when he defeated the latter in Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in the 1999 general elections. The RJD strongman avenged the defeat five years later when he wrested the seat from Yadav.

Yadav had to contend with RJD challengers in Madhepura till 2014 when he lost to Pappu Yadav in a tight contest.

As fate would have it, he ended up seeking political redemption in the RJD which fielded him on its ticket in 2019 and his daughter in the assembly polls a year later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)