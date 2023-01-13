Govt indulging in politics of intimidation, vendetta: Cong on CBI booking Arvind Mayaram

The Congress on Friday said the government was indulging in politics of ''intimidation'' and ''vendetta” after the CBI booked former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in a corruption case, days after he walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The CBI on Thursday had conducted searches at the premises of Mayaram after filing an FIR against him and a UK-based company for alleged corruption in the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian bank notes, officials said.

Asked about the CBI booking Mayaram, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference, ''(Former RBI governor) Raghuram Rajan walked with Rahul Gandhi, he was attacked. (Former Army chief) Gen Deepak Kapoor walked with Rahul Gandhi, he was maligned. Former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram walked with Rahul Gandhi in Alwar, CBI has booked him. This is vendetta politics. They want to spread fear.'' Ramesh accused the government of indulging in politics of ''intimidation'' and ''hatred''.

The Congress on Thursday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working on the policy of ''fear, defamation and intimidation (FDI)” after the CBI booked Mayaram.

The CBI, in its FIR, has alleged that Mayaram, the UK-based company De La Rue International Ltd and unidentified officials of the finance ministry and the RBI hatched a criminal conspiracy to extend undue favour to the firm.

The agency alleged that Mayaram as finance secretary granted an ''illegal'' three years extension to an ''expired contract'' with the company for supplying exclusive colour shift security thread without taking any mandatory security clearance from the home ministry or informing the then finance minister, it said.

The extension granted by Mayaram was allegedly the fourth, the FIR said.

The CBI registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It was followed by searches at Jaipur and Delhi residence of the 1978-batch retired IAS officer, days after he had joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

