VCK stages protest against TN Guv

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:58 IST
Scores of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) workers including its founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan were detained by the police on Friday while trying to picket the Raj Bhavan as part of their protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

VCK, an ally of the ruling DMK, had announced the protest following the controversy surrounding the Governor's address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, when Ravi made some deviations from the prepared speech against which Chief Minister M K Stalin had moved a resolution.

On Friday, scores of VCK workers, demanding the ouster of Ravi, tried to take out a procession to the Raj Bhavan, before the police detained them.

Senior leaders from CPI and CPI (M) and the Congress participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

