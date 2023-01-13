Left Menu

Renowned scientist-former CSIR chief Damodharan dead

The body would be kept at the residence in Thiruvananthapuram for the public to pay homage and the funeral would be held at Santhi Kavadam on Saturday.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death and said the country has lost a scientist known for his expertise in nuclear science.He had been associated with leading nuclear science and research institutes in the country.

PTI | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:03 IST
Leading scientist and former director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) A D Damodaran died on Friday, sources close to his family said.

He was 87.

Damodharan, a nuclear scientist, is survived by wife E M Malathi, a son and a daughter. Malathi is the daughter of the first Chief Minister of Kerala and Left leader late E M S Namboodiripad. The body would be kept at the residence in Thiruvananthapuram for the public to pay homage and the funeral would be held at Santhi Kavadam on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death and said the country has lost a scientist known for his expertise in nuclear science.

''He had been associated with leading nuclear science and research institutes in the country. He had worked with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala to give advice at various levels,'' the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Vijayan said Damodharan followed the politics of Namboodiripad and reflected the same in his writings.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer condoled the death and said Damodharan tried to bring scientific matters close to the people.

