Left Menu

Solution that will strengthen Congress in Rajasthan will be found: Ramesh on Gehlot-Pilot tussle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:22 IST
Solution that will strengthen Congress in Rajasthan will be found: Ramesh on Gehlot-Pilot tussle
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of former Rajasthan deputy chief minster Sachin Pilot announcing public outreach events in the state, the Congress on Friday said its president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders are working to find a solution to the party's issues there that will strengthen the organisation.

Amid his power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot has announced that he will be among the people and Congress workers in various districts of Rajasthan between January 16 and 20.

Asked about Pilot's announcement and the issue of party leadership in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here, ''Khargeji, our president, our in-charge (Sukhjinder Singh) Randhawaji and many leaders are engaged in finding a solution.'' ''The unity, discipline and togetherness that we have seen in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in all the states, especially in Rajasthan, gives me confidence that some way or the other will be found, which will be beneficial for the organisation. Leave aside individuals, the organisation is paramount,'' the former Union minister said.

''The solution that Khargeji, Randhawaji and all the leaders will find will strengthen the Congress in Rajasthan. People will come, people will go. Rahulji (Gandhi) has clearly said both of them (Gehlot and Pilot) are assets for our party,'' he added.

Pilot's announcement that he will have public interactions in Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jaipur has raised the political temperatures in Rajasthan.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg ended last month, the Congress had heaved a sigh of relief as the foot march passed the state without any face-off between the supporters of Gehlot and Pilot, despite sloganeering on the roads.

A major row erupted in November following Gehlot's comments that Pilot is a ''gaddar'' (traitor) who cannot replace him. The remarks drew a sharp response from Pilot, who had said it was unbecoming of a leader of Gehlot's stature to use that kind of language and that such ''mud-slinging'' would not help at a time when the focus should be on the yatra.

The escalation of the Gehlot-Pilot rift just ahead of the yatra's entry into Rajasthan had put the party on the spot, but K C Venugopal's visit to the desert state had calmed tempers and in a show of unity, both Gehlot and Pilot had posed for the cameras along with the Congress general secretary organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023