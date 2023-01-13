Jan Vishwas Yatra a 'grand success': BJP Tripura president

BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday claimed that the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' of the party was a ''grand success'' and exuded confidence that the saffron party would form the next government in the northeastern state.

The 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' or 'Rath yatra' was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Tripura’s Dharmanagar on January 5 and travelled 1,600 km covering all the 60 Assembly constituencies of the state before it ended here on Thursday in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Bhattacharjee said at a press conference here that the IPFT is the alliance partner of the BJP but the door is open for other parties to join BJP.

''We are having an alliance partner - IPFT - but the doors are open for newcomers if they want to join'', he said, adding the party's central leaders are here to take care of such issues.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due in February and March.

Without naming the CPI(M) and Congress, he said both the parties will become 'zero' if they stitch an electoral understanding in the Assembly elections.

''It will be good for the BJP if they stitch electoral understanding with each other openly. Earlier, they used to maintain cosy relation indirectly and now it will become open. In fact, the CPI(M) had ruled Tripura for 25 years because of the understanding between them and the Congress'', he said at a press conference.

Bhattacharjee said the party which has 16 members in the present Assembly will be ''zero'' while another will be ''finished'' without mentioning the party's names.

At present, the CPI(M) has 15 MLAs in the 60-member house after the death of sitting MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath and the Congress has a lone member.

When his attention was drawn to Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma’s latest bid to reach out to BJP's ally - Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) for understanding, Bhattacharjee said the BJP’s organizational foundation is solid to take on any alliance or 'mahajote' in the upcoming Assembly polls.

