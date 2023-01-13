Statements attributed by Delhi CM to LG Saxena with regard to SC judgement misleading, fabricated: Official

The statements that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attributed to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena with regard to orders of the Supreme Court and powers as administrator are misleading and twisted to suit a particular agenda, a Raj Niwas official said on Friday.

The chief minister was also advised not to politicise every issue, the official said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that during his meeting with Saxena, he had cited Supreme Court judgements and various provisions of the Constitution but the LG said he has been referred to as the ''administrator'' and enjoys supreme authority.

Kejriwal attended his weekly Friday meeting with the lieutenant governor after a gap of several weeks, but it seems that the tussle is likely to intensify.

In a statement issued in response to the claims made by the Raj Niwas official, the government said: ''We categorically deny every single claim made by the LG office in their statement and note, post the meeting of the CM and the LG.'' It also accused the lieutenant governor of subversion of the Constitution and law.

The Raj Niwas official said, ''All statements attributed by the CM to the LG in his press conference after the meeting, with regard to orders of the Supreme Court, powers as administrator, supremacy over all subjects and directions to officers are misleading, patently false and fabricated and twisted to suit a particular agenda. These statements are categorically denied.'' The official said the chief minister will be well advised to function in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, Acts of Parliament and the Supreme Court's judgments and refrain from running down an existing law just because it has been challenged in the court of law.

The lieutenant governor also asked the chief minister not to politicise every issue, and underlined that the welfare of people was the prime concern of both.

According to the Raj Niwas official, the lieutenant governor and the chief minister deliberated upon various issues related to governance, administration and development of Delhi.

''Underlining that the well-being of the people of Delhi was the prime concern of both, the LG asked CM not to politicise every issue and work towards the development of Delhi with administrative effectiveness and fiscal prudence in line with the Constitution. ''The LG reiterated that he was singularly bound by the Constitution in discharge of his duties and all his actions and decisions had been in conformity with the Constitution, Acts of Parliament, Statutes and judgments given by courts, from time to time,'' the Raj Niwas official said.

The LG flagged and discussed issues pertaining to broken and potholed roads, record air pollution and worsening condition of the Yamuna river, and no new flyover or underpass, hospital, school or college being constructed in eight years. He also flagged that no effort has been undertaken to create new park or green space and remove encroachment on Yamuna floodplains, the official added.

''Other issues flagged were of worsened drainage system leading to severe waterlogging across the city, no effort ever taken to clean Najafgarh drain, corruption in government departments, illegal appointment of private persons as government nominees on boards of private DISCOMS instead of government officers,...delaying and derailing projects of national/public importance – redevelopment of AIIMS, new academic blocks in IIT, expansion of Metro and NHAI projects and immoral continuation of Satyendar Jain as minister despite him being in prison for long,'' the official said.

The LG, urging the chief minister to focus on the issues of the city, gave the example of over 40 lakh MT of garbage being removed from the three landfill sites and cleaning of more than 10 km of the Najafgarh drain in just six months as a result of concerted efforts on part of various agencies, regular field visits and constant monitoring, the official added.

In its statement, the Delhi government said: “We categorically deny every single claim made by the LG Office in their statement and note, post the meeting of the CM and the LG. The LG Office has cooked up stories that were never discussed in the meeting.'' ''It seems that the LG office had already typed and prepared a dossier from its coloured lens before the meeting and was ready to share it with the media irrespective of what takes places in the meeting. We strongly condemn such agenda-driven politics being played out in the name of a constitutional office, the Raj Niwas must abstain from pointing guns at the elected government in such a manner. The LG has clearly been in subversion of the constitution and the law of the land and it does not suit him to cook up stories to defend his obstructionist working,'' the government said.

