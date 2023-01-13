Health & wellness Centre for SC staffers inaugurated  New Delhi, Jan 13'

Left Menu

A health and wellness centre for the Supreme Court employees was inaugurated on Friday in the additional building complex of the apex court premises.As a special gesture, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud invited a senior staff member, who is due to retire this month, to cut the ribbon and open the wellness centre for the staff, the apex court said in a statement.The CJI wished for the wellness of the staff and encouraged them to focus on their health and well-being, it said.

A health and wellness centre for the Supreme Court employees was inaugurated on Friday in the additional building complex of the apex court premises.

As a special gesture, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud invited a senior staff member, who is due to retire this month, to cut the ribbon and open the wellness centre for the staff, the apex court said in a statement.

The CJI wished for the wellness of the staff and encouraged them to focus on their health and well-being, it said. “The Wellness centre was a part of the initial plan of the Additional building but had not executed so far. At the initiative of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the Health and wellness centre was opened to promote focus on health of the staff in the new year,'' it said.

The Centre has facilities for yoga and cardio along with regular gym equipment that can be used by the staff.

