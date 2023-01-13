Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:11 IST
Lohri celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab and Haryana
The festival of Lohri was celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh with traditional fervour and gaiety on Friday.

Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs like 'Sundar mundriye ho'.

People distributed jaggery, peanuts, and popcorns- the three edibles associated with Lohri.

Children and youngsters held kite-flying competitions at many places during the day.

Girls in traditional attire performed Gidha -- a folk dance at many places.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar greeted people on the occasion.

''Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of love, brotherhood and happiness 'Lohri','' tweeted Khattar.

Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, said, ''Congratulations to all the Punjabis on the festival of happiness Lohri...''. Meanwhile, Khattar celebrated Lohri festival with common people at the Community Centre located in Prem Nagar, Karnal.

Karnal is Khattar's home constituency.

According to an official statement, on the auspicious occasion, Khattar also prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state and the progress of Haryana.

The Chief Minister also extended hearty greetings to the people of state and country on the eve of Makar Sankranti to be celebrated on January 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that he is happy that he has got an opportunity to celebrate Lohri with the people of Karnal city.

