Walking on path shown by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he and his government have been walking on the path shown by late Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here as part of the centenary celebrations of the renowned spiritual leader.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he and his government have been walking on the path shown by late Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here as part of the centenary celebrations of the renowned spiritual leader.

''One can attain God through good deeds, knowledge and devotion. Pramukh Swami Maharaj had all these three qualities. I received new energy and strength by paying a visit here. In Madhya Pradesh, we walk on the path shown by Pramukh Swami Maharaj,'' said Chouhan.

Explaining the importance of good deeds or 'karma', Chouhan said a political leader can easily attain god by serving people with honesty and not indulging in any ''cheating or scam''.

To make India carbon-neutral by 2070 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan urged people to plant as many trees as possible.

''I plant three saplings every day. Trees are important to achieve the target set by the PM. If not everyday, you can plant trees on your birthday or anniversaries. As preached by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, we also focus on de-addiction as well as saving water and electricity,'' said Chouhan.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been created on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was born on December 7, 1921, became BAPS Swaminarayan sect chief in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016.

