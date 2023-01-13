MLC polls: No role in episode involving Cong MLC and his son, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he had no role in the events involving Congress MLC Sudhir Tambe and his son Satyajit and switch in candidature for the ensuing Legislative Council polls from the Nashik division graduates constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to field its member Rajendra Vikhe Patil for the biennial polls but he showed ''inability'' to enter the fray, Fadnavis added.

The Congress was left red-faced on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations for the January 30 MLC polls, when Sudhir Tambe, the party's official candidate and a three-time MLC, withdrew from the fray and announced his son would fight the polls.

Thereafter, Satyajit Tambe, a Youth Congress leader, filed nomination as an independent candidate from the constituency and immediately sought support from the ruling BJP.

Asked about the BJP's stand on Satyajit Tambe's candidature, Fadnavis told reporters here that an appropriate decision will be taken at the right time by the party's state unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Queried on speculation that he played a role in the episode involving the Tambes, Fadnavis said he has nothing to do with the entire matter.

''I did not pull it off. I did go to his (Satyajit Tambe) book release event (late last year) but other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat were also present,'' said the deputy CM.

Thorat, a former state Congress president, is a close relative of the Tambes.

''It is not new for leaders of different parties to go to each other's events. The chronology of events is not the way you (media) are portraying. At an appropriate time everything will come to the fore,'' Fadnavis added.

He said Satyajit Tambe is a youth leader but all decisions (like supporting him) would be taken as per the party's policy.

Asked if the BJP deliberately avoided fielding a candidate from the Nashik division graduates constituency, the deputy CM replied in the negative.

''We wanted to field (BJP member) Rajendra Vikhe Patil and discussions were on with him and (his brother) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil till the last moment. But Rajendra Vikhe Patil showed inability due to some reasons,'' Fadnavis claimed.

Elections to five graduates and teachers constituencies of the Legislative Council will be held on January 30, while results will be declared on February 2. Graduates and teachers enrolled as electors are eligible to vote in the biennial polls.

