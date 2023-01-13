Left Menu

Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore each to kin of 14 deceased Covid warriors: Sisodia

The meeting was also attended by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.At the meeting, Sisodia said, The Covid warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives.The Delhi government salutes their spirit.

Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore each to kin of 14 deceased Covid warriors: Sisodia
The Delhi government will provide an honorarium of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 14 COVID-19 warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The government will always stand with the families of the Covid warriors (government employees) who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives, Sisodia said.

He said the financial aid will help the families of the deceased Covid warriors lead a dignified life, he added.

The decision to provide the ex-gratia amount to the families of the 14 Covid warriors was taken at a meeting of the group of ministers, chaired by Sisodia. The meeting was also attended by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

At the meeting, Sisodia said, ''The Covid warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives.

''The Delhi government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate the loss of the families of the deceased Covid warriors, but they will definitely get a means to live a dignified life with this amount. The government stands with the families of the Covid warriors in their every need.'' The city government had earlier given its approval to this ex-gratia amount to be given to the families of 59 Covid warriors.

