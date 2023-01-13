Home Minister Amit Shah talks to families of Rajouri terror attack victims on phone, lauds their courage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked to the families of the victims of the Rajouri terror attacks on phone and lauded their resilience in the face of a “grave tragedy”.

Though Shah intended to meet the families in person in Dhangri village, the inclement weather forced him to changes his plans and he talked to them on the phone.

The home minister arrived here on Friday and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting.

''I have come here to meet the victims of the terror attack in Rajouri and share their grief. The visit cannot happen due to inclement weather but I have talked to the members of all the seven victim families on phone,'' Shah, who was flanked by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said.

''Their courage is an example for the country and all of them were of the view that this is our region and we will not leave (under terror threat),” he said.

Shah said some of the families had come from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and they are upbeat in their mood to fight terrorists despite such a major incident.

''The resilience of the families to fight the situation even after facing such a grave tragedy means a lot,'' he added.

The families of the terror attack victims said the Union home minister assured them that strong action will be taken against those involved in the civilian killings.

''Home minister talked to me over the phone. I requested him to catch the killers of my sons and ensure they get a strict punishment. He assured me that they would be apprehended soon,'' said Saroj Bala, who lost two sons in the terrorist attacks.

Five people were killed in terrorist firing in Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1, while two children lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion the next day.

