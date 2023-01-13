Cops should act as football match referee, not TMC cadres during rural polls: Bengal BJP chief

BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday cautioned the police against working as “cadres of the TMC” in the upcoming rural polls, and said their ''unwarranted interferences'' would invite dire consequences.

Majumdar's comment, who is also Balurghat MP, drew a sharp retort from the TMC, which said the assertion reflect the mindset of the saffron camp.

''The police should work impartially. During panchayat polls, they should behave like a football match referee. They should not act as members of the ruling party. We would expect them to be impartial. If they enter the field to play on behalf of the TMC, then there are chances they might get impacted by a stampede as BJP workers will run amok across the field,'' he said.

Panchayat polls are likely to be held in the state in April-May this year.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, when approached, said the TMC condemns such remarks.

''Such comments reflect the mindset of the saffron camp. The BJP is afraid that it will lose the rural polls, and that is why they are making such a remark,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)