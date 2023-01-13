Biden tells Kishida U.S. strongly supports defense of Japan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and told him that the United States strongly supports the defense of Japan.
In their Oval Office meeting, Biden also thanked Kishida for strong leadership in working closely on technology and economic issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Oval Office
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Kishida
- U.S.
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. seeks 6 years in prison for college admissions fraud mastermind
Australia approves extradition request for former U.S. Marines pilot over China military training
U.S., UK, EU among countries calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
U.S. approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 mln
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more