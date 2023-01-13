BJP govt in UP making dreams of Nishad youth come true, says CM Adityanath

Left Menu

Nishad said Adityanath had also written to the Registrar General of India on reservation to Nishads under the Scheduled Caste category.

Youth from the Nishad community used to receive bullets from previous governments but the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh was making their dreams come true, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Adityanath, who was chief guest at the Nishad Party's Sankalp Divas celebration here, said, ''The inseparable friendship of Nishad Raj Guha and Bhagwan Ram is our heritage and it is taking forward the dream of Ramrajya. ...today, no one can suppress or do injustice to the poor.'' The chief minister highlighted the inauguration of MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it would create employment opportunities for Ganga 'putra' (son of the Ganga) Nishads. Speaking on reservation for the Nishad community, Adityanath said the government was thinking positively. ''The Nishad Party made a resolution 10 years ago and its completion is the last phase. When the world is moving forward, every section of society should have the right to move forward,'' he said.

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, the minister for fisheries in the state government, said the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were remembering the Nishads only after losing the elections. ''They don't need to worry for the rights of the Nishad people as Yogi is taking care of us,'' he said.

Nishad said Adityanath had also written to the Registrar General of India on reservation to Nishads under the Scheduled Caste category.

