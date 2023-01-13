Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi meets J P Nadda at BJP office in Delhi

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

A BJP statement said both the leaders talked warmly about the contribution of diaspora.

Nadda in detail explained how coordination between the party and the government takes place, it said.

Nadda also explained how the cascade of communication from top to a booth-level worker and from a booth to the national leadership is functioning in the party, it said.

Santokhi emphasised that countries should focus on learning Hindi language, Indian traditions and culture, the statement said.

He also talked about the challenges Suriname faced due to COVID-19 and how he brought his country out from the crisis.

Santokhi also said his party can take several messages from the BJP, the world's largest political party, on how to run a pro-people ruling party, the statement said.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname.

He was the special guest of honour at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, was also present during the meeting between Nadda and Santokhi.

Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname. He served as the minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.

He also served as the chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

