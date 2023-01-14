Left Menu

White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling

14-01-2023
The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.

That will force Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can prevent default until early June.

