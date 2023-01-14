Left Menu

Jamaica probes fraud allegations at private investment firm

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 14-01-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:04 IST
Jamaica probes fraud allegations at private investment firm

Financial authorities in Jamaica said they are investigating allegations of fraud at Stocks & Securities Ltd., a private wealth management company based in the capital of Kingston.

The company's clients include Usain Bolt, one of the world's greatest sprinters, according to a local newspaper, The Jamaica Gleaner. Bolt's manager, Nugent Walker, was quoted as saying that Bolt has invested with the company for more than a decade and that his entire portfolio is being reviewed after he noticed discrepancies in his account.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Jamaica's Financial Services Commission said Thursday that it is scrutinizing all transactions at the company, which can remain in opeation but with government oversight and approval as the investigation continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India
4
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023