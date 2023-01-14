U.S.-Japan warn against use of force or coercion anywhere in world
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:05 IST
The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine.
The two nations, following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also cited "provocations" by North Korea in a joint statement issued by the White House.
"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, anywhere in the world," the statement said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
